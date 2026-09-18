Telangana Dasara Holidays 2026: Schools to Get 13-Day Break

School students in Telangana are set to get a 13-day break for the Dasara festival this year. The Telangana School Education department has announced the holiday schedule for schools across the State, covering institutions under different managements.

According to the schedule, Dasara holidays will begin on October 10 and continue until October 22. Schools will reopen on October 23, allowing students to enjoy an extended festive break.

Summative Exams Before Dasara Holidays

Before the vacation begins, students will have to complete their Summative Assessment-I examinations.

For students in Classes VI to X, the examinations are scheduled from October 1 to 9. The primary section examinations will be conducted between October 5 and 9.

Students are therefore expected to complete their first round of major assessments before leaving for the Dasara vacation.

Junior Colleges Get Separate Holiday Schedule

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has also announced a Dasara vacation for junior colleges.

Intermediate students will have holidays from October 10 to 21. Junior colleges are scheduled to reopen on October 22.

Before the vacation, junior college students will appear for their half-yearly examinations, which are planned from October 3 to 9.

The holiday schedule is expected to provide students across Telangana with time to celebrate Dasara with their families after completing their scheduled examinations.