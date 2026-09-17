Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion 2026: Tank Bund Rules and Latest Updates

Hyderabad is gearing up for the grand Ganesh idol immersion scheduled for September 25. Police and civic authorities have made several arrangements across the city to manage the large number of idols and devotees expected to participate.

One of the major points of discussion this year is the restriction on immersion from the Tank Bund road side of Hussain Sagar. Authorities have said that idols should be taken to designated immersion points instead. Barricades and warning boards have been installed along the Tank Bund area to prevent direct immersion from the road.

There are also separate rules for Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. Such idols cannot be immersed directly into Hussain Sagar or other natural water bodies. Instead, organisers are required to take PoP idols to specially prepared artificial or ‘baby’ ponds.

Designated immersion facilities are being arranged at locations including NTR Gardens, People’s Plaza and Necklace Road. Cranes, platforms and other equipment are being installed to make the immersion process faster and safer. Permitted clay and eco-friendly idols can be taken to designated lake-side points, while PoP idols will be handled at artificial ponds.

The restrictions have been a subject of discussion for several years. Rules concerning PoP idols and the Tank Bund immersion point are separate. The restrictions do not mean that all immersion activities around Hussain Sagar have been stopped. Instead, authorities are directing organisers to specific locations and facilities.

Safety is another major priority this year. Hyderabad Police are expected to deploy around 20,000 personnel for the main immersion event. Officials are monitoring the major procession route and checking roads, bridges and overhead clearances to avoid problems during the movement of large idols.

Police have also announced a 16-foot height limit for Ganesh idols as part of the safety measures. The restriction is intended to reduce difficulties involving electrical wires, bridges, roads, vehicles and cranes. Organisers transporting large idols have been advised to coordinate with traffic officials.

HYDRAA and other departments are preparing emergency teams, swimmers, boats, ambulances, cranes and other equipment at important immersion locations. Authorities are also working to ensure that the main immersion activities are completed on the same day.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has estimated that around 1.5 lakh Ganesh idols or pandals could be part of this year's celebrations in Hyderabad. With millions of devotees expected to participate, managing traffic, security, environmental concerns and immersion arrangements will be a major task.

As September 25 approaches, authorities are urging organisers and devotees to follow the designated routes and immersion guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe Ganesh immersion across Hyderabad.