Mythri Upgrades Ganga Theatre in Hyderabad With Premium Facilities

Single-screen theatres have been under pressure for quite some time as many moviegoers have moved towards multiplexes and digital streaming platforms. However, the latest trend in Telugu cinema suggests that traditional theatres can still attract large crowds when the movie generates strong interest and the viewing experience is upgraded.

Mythri Movie Makers appears to be investing in this changing audience preference. After transforming Vimal Theatre in Balanagar into a premium cinema destination, the production house has now revamped another popular single-screen theatre in Hyderabad.

Mythri has taken charge of Ganga Theatre in Dilsukhnagar and given the property a major makeover. The upgraded theatre features modern audiovisual equipment, refreshed interiors and a spacious auditorium designed to provide audiences with a more premium movie-watching experience.

One of the key attractions is the 66×29-foot screen, which is paired with 4K Christie projection technology. The theatre will also offer a 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system, adding to the overall cinematic experience.

The newly renovated Ganga Theatre is scheduled to open this Friday. The first few shows will reportedly function as a soft launch, with the theatre preparing for a major release the following week.

Nani's The Paradise is expected to be among the first major films to arrive at the revamped venue. With the movie already generating considerable interest, its release could provide an early indication of how audiences respond to the upgraded single-screen experience.

Mythri Movie Makers is reportedly looking at further improvements in the area as well. The neighbouring Shiva Theatre is also expected to undergo renovation. If it receives similar upgrades, Dilsukhnagar could emerge as an important destination for audiences looking for premium facilities without moving to a multiplex.