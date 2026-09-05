The political landscape in Warangal is heating up, centering on Congress MLA Konda Surekha. Following intense speculation regarding her potential resignation and party switch, Surekha has officially clarified that she will remain within the Congress party, putting immediate rumors of a departure to rest. However, her political journey moving forward presents significant challenges, particularly stemming from shifting internal dynamics within her own party.

Key Political Developments

Resignation Rumors Cleared: Konda Surekha firmly dismissed claims that she would resign from her MLA post or exit Congress, choosing to continue her political journey under the party umbrella.

Internal Pushback: Prominent leaders in Warangal East—such as MLC Basavaraju Saraiah and KUDA Chairperson Gundu Sudharani—are actively consolidating their influence, presenting a formidable counter-weight to the Konda family.

Direct Challenges: Basavaraju Saraiah publicly challenged Surekha to resign and contest as an independent, while Gundu Sudharani issued strong warnings against making adverse remarks targeting CM Revanth Reddy.

Cautious Silence from Loyalists: Konda Surekha's core support group has adopted a measured and cautious approach rather than issuing aggressive public statements, signaling a wait-and-watch strategy.

While the immediate threat of a party switch has been averted, Surekha's primary battleground has shifted inward. Operating as an MLA without a ministerial berth while rival factions within Warangal East aggressively stake their claims makes local coordination complex. Her immediate hurdle is not external opposition, but rather consolidating her local cadre, managing internal dissent, and reinforcing her political footing inside the ruling party.