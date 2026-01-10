Hyderabad Real Estate Gains Momentum as Investors Turn Bullish

Hyderabad’s real estate sector is witnessing a strong surge in investments. The city attracted investments worth ₹3,892 crore in 2025, marking a 44% increase compared to ₹2,704 crore in 2024.

According to a news report, total investments across India’s eight major metro cities stood at $8,474.8 million in 2025. Hyderabad accounted for 5% of this overall investment inflow.

The report described 2025 as a “golden year” for India’s real estate sector. Institutional investments in Indian real estate touched a record high of $8.5 billion last year, registering a 29% growth compared to 2024. This rise is significant given global economic uncertainty and challenges such as higher tariffs.

Sector-wise data shows that the office segment attracted the highest investments in 2025, receiving $4,534.6 million. The residential sector followed with $1,566.9 million, while mixed-use developments drew $819.3 million. Industrial and warehousing assets received $734.2 million, and the retail sector saw investments of $380 million.

Alternative real estate segments—including data centres, senior living, holiday homes and student housing—attracted $272.5 million, while the hospitality sector received investments worth $167.3 million.

The steady inflow of capital highlights growing investor confidence in Hyderabad and India’s real estate market despite global headwinds.