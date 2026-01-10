Dhandoraa OTT Release Fixed: When and Where To Watch The Film?

The Telugu rural social drama Dhandoraa is set to make its digital debut soon. After its theatrical release on December 25, 2025, the film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 14, giving audiences a chance to watch the hard-hitting drama from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, Dhandoraa is rooted in a rural backdrop and focuses on deep-seated social issues that continue to affect village life. The film explores themes such as dignity, caste prejudice, social hierarchy and simmering conflicts that eventually erupt into chaos.

Set in a village weighed down by long-standing tensions, the narrative shows how seemingly minor incidents can escalate into major confrontations, forcing an entire community to question its beliefs, loyalties and sense of humanity. The film uses raw emotions and realistic storytelling to reflect social realities that have existed for generations.

The cast features Sivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi and Ravi Krishna in key roles. The film is produced under the banner of Just 2 Minutes.

Since its release, Dhandoraa has received strong appreciation for its content-driven approach and realistic portrayal of rural issues. The film has also earned a high IMDb rating, reflecting positive audience response.

With its OTT release locked for January 14, Dhandoraa is expected to reach a wider audience and spark further discussion around the social themes it portrays.