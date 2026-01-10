Raakaasaa Is Sangeeth Shobhan’s Next; April 3, 2026 Locked as Release Date

The makers of ‘Raakaasaa’, a fantasy-comedy produced under Pink Elephant Pictures and Z Studios, have officially unveiled the film’s title announcement poster, confirming a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026. Presented as A Niharika Konidela Production, the announcement formally introduces the identity of #PEP2 and signals its steady movement toward release.

The title announcement poster establishes the film’s tonal world with striking clarity. Centred around the imagery of a solar eclipse emerging through dense, storm-laden clouds, the visual language leans decisively into myth and fantasy. The title ‘Raakaasaa’ appears sculpted in an organic, root-like form, glowing subtly from within, evoking folklore and elemental force. Notably, the poster avoids overt comedy cues, suggesting that humour in the film emerges organically from character and narrative rather than surface-level visual treatment.

‘Raakaasaa’ features an ensemble cast that includes Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyardhi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Annapurnamma, Anoopsingh takur, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardast), Rohan (#90’s), among others. The casting reflects a balance between familiar performers and character-driven roles, aligning with the film’s fantasy-comedy framework.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film carries a unified creative vision, with Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, and Direction handled by her. Mahesh Uppala contributes as Additional Screenplay writer. The technical crew includes Anudeep Dev as music composer, Raju Edurolu as cinematographer, Anwar Ali as editor, and Vijay as action choreographer. Production design is led by Ramanjaneyulu, with Pulla Vishnu Vardhan serving as art director and Sandhya Sabbavarapu overseeing costume design.

The project progressed through a major action-heavy schedule, choreographed by Vijay, who has earned strong industry recognition for his recent work on They Call Him OG. Following the completion of this action block, the team filmed comedy-driven sequences and other crucial narrative portions that strengthen the film’s humour and character dynamics. With these segments now completed, ‘Raakaasaa’ has wrapped the bulk of its shoot, with only one remaining song and approximately four days of talkie portions left to be filmed, placing the project firmly in its final stage of production.

Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with Manyam Ramesh serving as Executive Producer, ‘Raakaasaa’ continues Niharika Konidela’s focus on youthful, content-driven cinema under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner. An established actress-turned-producer, she has been actively sharing glimpses from the sets through her social media platforms, offering audiences insight into the film’s progress. Following her mainstream production debut with Committee Kurrollu, ‘Raakaasaa’ represents a continuation of her evolving producer journey, with the banner also engaging audiences through behind-the-scenes updates on its official platforms.

With its atmospheric title reveal, near-completion of principal photography, and a clearly defined fantasy-comedy approach, ‘Raakaasaa’ is steadily building anticipation. The project has also drawn increased attention within industry circles, with ZEE5 recently coming on board, reflecting confidence in the film’s concept and execution, while Z Studios continues its association, strengthening the film’s scale and visibility ahead of its April 3, 2026 theatrical release.