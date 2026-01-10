Delighted with the blockbuster response to The Raja Saab: Director Maruthi and Producer TG Vishwa Prasad

“We are thrilled by the blockbuster response to The Raja Saab,” said producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad and director Maruthi at the film’s grand King-Size Blockbuster Celebrations held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rebel Star Prabhas’s much-awaited entertainer The Raja Saab, which hit theatres on Friday, has opened to massive footfalls and strong box-office numbers worldwide. Helmed by Maruthi, the film blends horror and fantasy with large-scale commercial elements, positioning itself as a festive family entertainer. Mounted on a lavish scale by producers T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner People Media Factory, the film has struck a chord across age groups.

Actresses Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar drew special applause for their performances and screen presence, adding glamour and emotional depth to the narrative.

Speaking at the event, Riddhi Kumar said audiences are clearly enjoying The Raja Saab, calling the response “deeply rewarding” after nearly three years of hard work. She thanked fans for showering the film with love and noted that social media is flooded with positive reactions.

Nidhhi Agerwal described the film’s opening as “blockbuster territory,” calling it a perfect Sankranthi family entertainer. She said children and families are particularly enjoying the experience, with sequences like the crocodile episode and the climax earning loud cheers. “Theatres are echoing with ‘Darling Darling’ chants,” she added, expressing delight over the film’s celebratory reception.

Malavika Mohanan said the film is entertaining audiences while posting impressive collections. She shared that her character Bhairavi is receiving strong appreciation, especially for the action portions. Thanking Maruthi for trusting her with a powerful role and Vishwa Prasad for backing the film on such a grand vision, she said acting opposite Prabhas was a dream and hoped to collaborate with him again.

Producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad revealed that while the team had expected The Raja Saab to collect ₹100 crore worldwide on Day 1, the film surpassed expectations with an estimated ₹112 crore gross globally on its opening day. He said final figures are still being compiled and will be officially announced soon. Highlighting the strong family and kids’ response, he also disclosed that a four-minute old-getup sequence of Prabhas—initially held back due to technical reasons—has now been delivered to theatres and will be part of every show going forward. Despite mixed reactions from a few quarters, he said the film is running successfully and is poised for a strong Sankranthi run.

Director Maruthi said working with Prabhas is an experience he will always cherish. Though known for completing films quickly, he said The Raja Saab took nearly three years to shape, as the team wanted to present Prabhas exactly the way audiences love to see him. He noted that the bold forty-minute episode has received appreciation across markets and that films with fresh concepts often take time to settle with audiences.

Based on audience feedback, Maruthi revealed that Prabhas’ old-look scenes and an eight-minute rooftop fight sequence have been added from Saturday evening shows, while portions perceived as lengthy have been tightened. “From now on, viewers will experience the real Raja Saab,” he said, expressing confidence that fans will be fully satisfied. He also shared that several industry colleagues, including Allu Arjun, personally called to congratulate him on the film’s success, and extended his best wishes to all films releasing this Sankranthi season.