Is January 12 a School Holiday? Telangana, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & More
As January progresses, parents and students across the country are checking whether schools will remain open on January 12. Since this date does not fall under any national festival or government-declared holiday, the default assumption is that it should be a regular working day. However, school schedules vary widely from state to state due to Sankranti/Pongal vacations and cold-wave weather conditions.
Here is the complete state-wise update on whether January 12, 2026, is a school holiday or not.
Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: January 12 Is a Holiday
In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools have officially closed for Sankranti holidays starting today.
Since the festive break extends past the weekend, January 12 (Monday) is also a holiday.
Schools in Telangana generally remain closed until January 17.
Andhra Pradesh schools follow a similar break for the Sankranti festival period.
Students in both states can enjoy an extended holiday without the need to attend classes on Monday.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Kerala: Schools Closed till January 15
These southern states observe Pongal/Sankranti-related holidays, and most schools have declared vacation up to January 15:
Tamil Nadu
Schools remain closed for Pongal, usually until January 15.
January 12 falls within the official holiday period.
Karnataka
Schools follow the Makara Sankranti holiday schedule.
Many institutions have declared holidays until January 15, making January 12 a non-working day.
Kerala
Though Kerala does not celebrate Sankranti/Pongal as widely, schools remain closed for Makaravilakku and the associated holiday stretch.
Most schools continue their break through January 15.
Delhi: Winter Holidays Extended
In Delhi, winter vacations were extended owing to severe cold conditions and poor air quality earlier in the season.
Schools remain closed till January 15, meaning:
January 12 is a holiday for Delhi students.
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Closed Due to Harsh Cold Wave
A severe cold wave continues to affect most parts of Uttar Pradesh.
As a result:
- District administrations, including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and others, have extended school closures.
- Schools are shut for students up to Classes 8/12 (varies by district).
- Many districts have announced closure till January 14–15.
Therefore, in most of UP, January 12 remains a holiday.
Other Northern States Also Affected by Cold Wave
Several other states have extended school closures due to extreme winter conditions:
Haryana
Schools closed for junior classes until January 14.
Punjab
Schools remain shut for younger grades due to harsh cold.
Rajasthan
Select districts continue to enforce school closures based on weather.
For these states, January 12 is also a holiday in affected regions.
States Where January 12 Is NOT a Holiday
In states without festive breaks or weather closures, January 12 is a regular school working day. These include:
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Odisha
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Goa
Schools in these states will operate normally on January 12.
Final Summary: January 12 School Holiday Status
January 12 is a holiday in:
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Many districts of Rajasthan
January 12 is NOT a holiday in:
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Odisha
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Goa
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