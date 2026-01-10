Is January 12 a School Holiday? Telangana, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & More

As January progresses, parents and students across the country are checking whether schools will remain open on January 12. Since this date does not fall under any national festival or government-declared holiday, the default assumption is that it should be a regular working day. However, school schedules vary widely from state to state due to Sankranti/Pongal vacations and cold-wave weather conditions.

Here is the complete state-wise update on whether January 12, 2026, is a school holiday or not.

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: January 12 Is a Holiday

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools have officially closed for Sankranti holidays starting today.

Since the festive break extends past the weekend, January 12 (Monday) is also a holiday.

Schools in Telangana generally remain closed until January 17.

Andhra Pradesh schools follow a similar break for the Sankranti festival period.

Students in both states can enjoy an extended holiday without the need to attend classes on Monday.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Kerala: Schools Closed till January 15

These southern states observe Pongal/Sankranti-related holidays, and most schools have declared vacation up to January 15:

Tamil Nadu

Schools remain closed for Pongal, usually until January 15.

January 12 falls within the official holiday period.

Karnataka

Schools follow the Makara Sankranti holiday schedule.

Many institutions have declared holidays until January 15, making January 12 a non-working day.

Kerala

Though Kerala does not celebrate Sankranti/Pongal as widely, schools remain closed for Makaravilakku and the associated holiday stretch.

Most schools continue their break through January 15.

Delhi: Winter Holidays Extended

In Delhi, winter vacations were extended owing to severe cold conditions and poor air quality earlier in the season.

Schools remain closed till January 15, meaning:

January 12 is a holiday for Delhi students.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools Closed Due to Harsh Cold Wave

A severe cold wave continues to affect most parts of Uttar Pradesh.

As a result:

District administrations, including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and others, have extended school closures.

Schools are shut for students up to Classes 8/12 (varies by district).

Many districts have announced closure till January 14–15.

Therefore, in most of UP, January 12 remains a holiday.

Other Northern States Also Affected by Cold Wave

Several other states have extended school closures due to extreme winter conditions:

Haryana

Schools closed for junior classes until January 14.

Punjab

Schools remain shut for younger grades due to harsh cold.

Rajasthan

Select districts continue to enforce school closures based on weather.

For these states, January 12 is also a holiday in affected regions.

States Where January 12 Is NOT a Holiday

In states without festive breaks or weather closures, January 12 is a regular school working day. These include:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Odisha

Bihar

Jharkhand

Goa

Schools in these states will operate normally on January 12.

Final Summary: January 12 School Holiday Status

January 12 is a holiday in:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Many districts of Rajasthan

January 12 is NOT a holiday in:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Odisha

Bihar

Jharkhand

Goa

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