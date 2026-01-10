Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Box Office Smash: Over ₹112 Crore Worldwide on Day 1

Tollywood’s rebel star Prabhas needs no introduction — whenever one of his films releases, the box office buzz begins instantly. The horror-fantasy entertainer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and featuring Prabhas in the lead, has turned heads with an extraordinary opening.

According to early reports, The Raja Saab generated more than ₹112 crore in gross box office collections worldwide on its very first day. For a horror-fantasy film, this is an unprecedented achievement — making it the highest opening ever for a movie in this genre.

Prabhas’s star power once again proved to be a major driving force behind the film’s strong commercial start, taking the horror-comedy experience to another level at theatrical windows. Fans are already calling The Raja Saab a “King-size blockbuster” based on its opening day performance.

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film’s music and production values — including Thaman’s score — have also been highlighted as key attractions. With such an impressive beginning, all eyes will be on how many more records the movie breaks in the coming days of its run.