Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Ticket Prices Hiked in Telangana

The Telangana government has granted permission to increase movie ticket prices for the Telugu film ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, which is scheduled for theatrical release on January 12, 2026. The decision was taken by the Home (General) Department and communicated through an official memo dated January 8, 2026.

As per the government order, theatres across Telangana are allowed to charge enhanced ticket rates for a limited period. A special paid show has also been approved ahead of the release.

Details of Approved Ticket Rates:

According to the memo, one special show on January 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM has been permitted with a ticket price of ₹600, inclusive of GST.

For the regular screening period, the government has allowed additional charges over the base ticket price for seven days, from January 12 to January 18, 2026:

Single-screen theatres may collect an extra ₹50 per ticket (including GST)

Multiplexes are permitted to charge an additional ₹100 per ticket (including GST)

These revised rates will be applicable in all theatres screening the film across the state during the approved period.

Welfare Contribution for Film Industry Workers:

A key condition attached to the ticket hike is a mandatory welfare contribution. Theatre managements have been directed to deposit 20 percent of the additional revenue earned from the enhanced ticket prices into the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Welfare Association account. This move aims to provide financial support to workers within the film industry.

The Film Development Corporation (FDC) will open and manage a separate account for this purpose, in coordination with the Labour Commissioner.

Additional Directives to Theatre Managements:

The order also instructs cinemas to screen public awareness advertisements highlighting the harmful effects of drug abuse, narcotics, and cybercrime. District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, and cinema licensing authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance with all conditions mentioned in the memo.

The government communication was issued by Special Chief Secretary C.V. Anand and forwarded to all relevant departments, including the Telangana Film Development Corporation and the film’s production house.

Public Reaction and Industry Attention:

The ticket rate revision has drawn significant attention, especially in light of recent debates and court scrutiny over cinema ticket pricing in Telangana. With audiences gearing up for the film’s release, all eyes are now on how the new pricing structure will be implemented across theatres.