Rapthadu Attack Case: Accused Hemanth's Right Leg Amputated

The shocking attack on a 10th-grade girl in Rapthadu has sparked widespread anger across Andhra Pradesh. The incident, in which a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked the young girl with an electric chainsaw, has triggered strong demands for justice on social media.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly expressed serious concern over the incident and directed officials to take strict action against the accused. Minister Nara Lokesh also followed the developments and called for necessary steps to be taken.

Accused Undergoes Leg Amputation

According to the latest reports, the accused, identified as Hemanth, has undergone surgery to remove his right leg. Police reportedly opened fire when he allegedly tried to escape, leaving his leg severely injured. The bullet injuries caused extensive damage to the tissues, making amputation necessary, according to the reports.

A photograph said to show Hemanth receiving treatment in hospital, with his right leg amputated, has been circulating on social media. The image has drawn widespread attention, with several users reacting to the latest development in the case.

Public Demands Strict Legal Action

The incident has led to strong reactions from the public, with many people demanding strict punishment for the accused. Some social media users have also praised the police response following the reported escape attempt.

However, the medical treatment and police action are separate from the legal proceedings. The accused's guilt and punishment must be determined through the judicial process. Further official updates are awaited regarding the investigation and the next steps in the case.