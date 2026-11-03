King 100 Update: Nagarjuna and Tabu Reunite With an Interesting Twist

Akkineni Nagarjuna's much awaited film, King 100, contunies to generate excitement among Telugu cinema fans. The makers have now announced an interesting update about the film, bringing actress Tabu into the spotlight. Her character's first glimpse is schedule to be unveiled on November 4, coinciding with her birthday.

The announcement has already created curiosity, particularly because Nagarjuna and Tabu are reuniting on screen after several years. Adding to the the promotional video features the intriguing tagline, "This Time, It's Not Love." The statement has sparked speculation about the nature of Tabu's character and her relationship with Nagarjuna in the film.

Tabu's Birthday Surprise in King 100

The latest promotional material offers a brief introduction to Tabu's presence in the movie. Dressed in a saree, the actress is seen walking past an old-fashioned radio, creating an intrest atmosphere around her character. While the makers have kept the character details under wraps, the tagline suggest the audiences may witness a different dynamic between Nagarjuna and Tabu this time.

Their reunion is particularly special for fans who remember their earlier on-screen chemistry.

Nagarjuna's 100th Film Creates Buzz

Directed by R.A. Karthik, King 100 marks an important milestone in Nagarjuna's acting career. The project has generated considerable interest as it celebrates the actor's journey in Telugu cinema.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while Annapurna Studio and T-series South associated with the production. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 24, 2026.

With Tabu's character glimpse arriving on November 4, fans are eagerly waiting to discover what the actress brings to Nagarjuna's special cinematic milestone. The mystery surrounding the tagline has added another layer of anticipation to the project.