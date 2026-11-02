Suriya Scene Movie Release: Why Is the Buzz Low?

Actor Suriya recently made a strong comeback with two successful films, Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons. After facing a difficult phase at the box office, these back-to-back hits brought fresh hopes for the actor. However, his upcoming film Scene is not generating the expected excitement among Telugu audiences, creating some concern in trade circles.

Scene Fails to Create Expected Pre-Release Buzz

Following the success of Karuppu and Vishwanath And Sons in Telugu, expectations were high for Suriya's next release, Scene. The film's trailer received a promising response, but that has not translated into strong pre-release excitement.

Although Suriya enjoys a good fan following in Telugu states, the film is yet to create the kind of buzz expected from a star of his popularity. This has become a talking point among trade circles as the release date approaches.

Suriya vs Naslen Face-Off Attracts Young Audiences

One of the interesting aspects of Scene is the face-off between Suriya and actor Naslen. Younger audiences appear interested in watching their combination on screen.

However, the overall excitement surrounding the movie remains limited. The makers were expected to begin promotions on a larger scale in Telugu states, especially after the success of Suriya's previous films. Surprisingly, no major promotional campaign has taken place so far.

Hyderabad Event Expected to Boost Movie Buzz

With just three days remaining before the theatrical release, the film team is now planning an event in Hyderabad. The promotional programme could help the movie reach a wider Telugu audience and improve its pre-release visibility.

Whether this event will create the required excitement among moviegoers remains to be seen.

When Will Suriya's Scene Release?

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, who gained recognition for the Malayalam hit Aavesham, Scene is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026.

The film has generated some interest through its trailer and lead actors. However, the makers now face the challenge of building stronger audience expectations before its release. It remains to be seen whether Suriya can score another success with Scene.