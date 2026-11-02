Dhanush and Suriya to Act Together in Mani Ratnam's Film?

Tamil cinema fans may soon witness an exciting combination of two leading actors. Dhanush and Suriya are reportedly being considered for a multi-starrer film directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. If the project becomes a reality, it will mark the first time the two actors share screen space.

According to reports from Tamil media, Mani Ratnam is working on a story that revolves around two powerful lead characters. The filmmaker is said to have approached Dhanush and Suriya to play the main roles. Both actors have reportedly shown interest in the project, and initial discussions are believed to be taking place.

Mani Ratnam Plans a Two-Hero Film

Mani Ratnam is known for presenting strong characters and interesting stories on screen. This time, the director is reportedly planning a film with two prominent heroes. Bringing Dhanush and Suriya together could make the project a major attraction for movie lovers.

While Suriya has already worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu, Dhanush is yet to collaborate with the celebrated director. Their combination could create considerable excitement among fans.

Will Dhanush and Suriya Work Together?

Although both actors are reportedly interested in the script, the project has not yet received official confirmation. Their existing film commitments, shooting schedules and availability of dates will determine whether the collaboration moves forward.

Meanwhile, there are also reports suggesting that Suriya may not be keen on taking up the project. On the other hand, Dhanush is reportedly in discussions for a possible film with a popular Telugu hero. If these developments are true, Tamil and Telugu cinema audiences could have another exciting collaboration to look forward to.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the actors or Mani Ratnam's team.

Also read: Anasuya Bharadwaj Shares Beautiful October Memories, See Pics