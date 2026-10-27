Jailer 2: Hrithik Roshan's Special Theme Song Released

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has reportedly achieved another box-office milestone following its release. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is a sequel to the blockbuster Jailer and has been attracting significant attention from audiences.

According to the supplied report, the movie earned more than ₹100 crore on its opening day. It also reportedly became one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema within just 11 days of its release.

The film features Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in a key role. The makers have now released a special theme titled 'Rody Special Theme', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Sooraj Venjaramoodu and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, which is produced by Sun Pictures. With its star cast and reported box-office performance, Jailer 2 continues to draw attention from movie fans.