Cyclone Murasu Heads Towards Andhra Coast, Heavy Rain Expected in Several Districts

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions across several parts of the state.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone was moving at around 22 kmph. As of the latest update at 11:12 AM on November 2, it was located around 160 km from Nellore, 180 km from Chennai and Kavali, 210 km from Ongole and 240 km from Machilipatnam.

When and Where Will Cyclone Murasu Make Landfall?

Cyclone Murasu is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole. Landfall is likely around midnight on November 2 and during the early hours of November 3.

According to the IMD, the storm may bring winds of 100–110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

Which Districts Will Be Affected?

Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur and Krishna districts are expected to experience a stronger impact from the cyclone.

The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Some areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated locations could experience extremely heavy rain on November 2 and 3.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to continue in parts of the state on November 4.

Rain and Strong Winds in Rayalaseema

The cyclone's impact is also expected to reach Rayalaseema. Several areas may receive rainfall on November 2 and 3.

The weather department has warned that some places could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong winds reaching speeds of up to 85 kmph.

Fishermen Warned Against Going Into the Sea

Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Residents in coastal areas have also been asked to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities.

The APSDMA and other government departments are continuously monitoring the cyclone's movement and coordinating precautionary measures.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, stay away from coastal waters and follow the latest updates from the IMD and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.