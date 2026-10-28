Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: Andhra Pradesh Landfall, Wind Speed and Rain Alert

Cyclone Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, triggering torrential rainfall across the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD reported that the cyclone maintained a core wind speed of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph. the storm moved northwestwards at around 3 kmph over the preceding three hours. It is expected to continue moving slowly northwestward initially before changing directions towards the north-northwest.

Cyclone Arnab's Current Status And Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The cyclone's northern spiral rain band has moved further inland, while its center remains close to Andhra Pradesh coastline. In its 5:30 am bulletin, the IMD stated that the cyclone was moving very slowly along the coast, with the landfall process expected to continue for another two to three hours.

The very severe cyclonic storm was centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast, at approximately 16.4° north latitude and 82.0° east longitude. At the time of the bulletin, it was located around 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.

The weather agency said the system was likely to continue moving northwestward and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm. Maximum sustained wind speeds were expected to reach 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph during the following three hours.

Cyclone Arnab has bought severe weather conditions to the Andhra Pradesh coast, with heavy rainfall, strong winds and hazardous seas posing risks to coastal communities. Although cyclones typically weaken after moving inland, dangerous weather and flooding can continue after landfall. Residents should remain alert, follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary travel until local authorities confirm the conditions are safe. For the latest developments, continue checking updates for the IMD and the relevant district administration.