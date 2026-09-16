Suriya and Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years of Marriage

Popular Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika have celebrated 20 years of marriage in a special way by renewing their wedding vows. The couple marked the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends.

For the special occasion, both Suriya and Jyotika wore white. Jyotika appeared in a beautiful white wedding gown, while Suriya wore a white tuxedo. Their children, Diya and Dev, were also part of the celebration.

Jyotika shared a video from the ceremony on social media and called it “The Sequel.” She described the celebration as a journey of 20 years filled with love, understanding, adjustments and sacrifices.

Suriya and Jyotika first met while working together on the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. They went on to act together in several movies before getting married on September 11, 2006.

The couple has two children, daughter Diya and son Dev. Their 20th wedding anniversary celebration has now attracted attention from fans across social media.