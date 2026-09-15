Will Allu Arjun Follow a New Strategy to Speed Up His Films?

Allu Arjun is reportedly planning to change the way he schedules his upcoming films. The actor has been taking considerable time to complete each project in recent years, and fans are now hoping to see him work on more films at a faster pace.

According to the latest buzz, Allu Arjun may follow a new strategy to reduce the gap between his movie releases. He is currently associated with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming project and is also linked with a film with Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph.

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun could begin work on Basil Joseph’s film after completing a few important schedules of his project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. If the plan goes ahead, the actor may be able to work on both projects without waiting for one film to completely finish before moving to the next.

The possible change in his working style has created excitement among fans and exhibitors. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the shooting schedules or the exact plan for his upcoming films.