Will Kamal Haasan and Shankar Finally Resume Indian 3?

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar’s Indian 3 may soon move forward, according to the latest reports. The film was put on hold after the disappointing response to Indian 2.

A major portion of Indian 3 has already been shot alongside Indian 2. Reports suggest that the film does not require extensive fresh shooting, with only some patchwork work remaining. However, a significant amount of computer graphics work is still pending.

Kamal Haasan is expected to reprise his role as Senapathy, while Shankar will continue as the director. The makers are reportedly considering restarting the project and completing the remaining work.

However, there is no official announcement yet about the resumption of Indian 3. Fans of Kamal Haasan and the franchise are now waiting for an update on the film’s production and release plans.