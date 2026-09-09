The Paradise: Nani’s Film Crosses $100K in North American Pre-Sales

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is creating strong buzz in North America even before its theatrical release. The movie has reportedly crossed $100,000 in pre-sales, setting a new benchmark for the actor in the region.

The film has generated significant interest among Nani’s fans, with the pre-sales opening on a strong note. The early response has increased expectations for its overseas performance.

Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite

The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their successful film Dasara. The upcoming movie is said to be an intense action drama.

The film stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. The makers have confirmed that The Paradise will release worldwide on September 24, 2026.

With the strong North American pre-sales, fans are now eagerly waiting to see how The Paradise performs at the box office after its release.