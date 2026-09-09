iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: 7 Major Upgrades to Expect

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro soon, with several upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro. While the overall design may remain familiar, reports suggest Apple is focusing on the processor, cameras, battery, display and connectivity.

Here are seven major changes expected with the iPhone 18 Pro.

1. New A20 Pro Chip

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using a 2nm process. The new processor could offer better performance and improved power efficiency compared with the iPhone 17 Pro.

2. Better Camera

One of the biggest expected upgrades is the camera system. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could get a variable-aperture main camera, allowing the lens to control how much light enters the sensor. This could improve photography in different lighting conditions.

3. Larger Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to offer better battery life. The Pro Max model could get a significantly larger battery, while the more efficient A20 Pro chip may further improve overall battery performance.

4. Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro. Reports suggest this may be possible through changes to the Face ID system, although the exact design has not been confirmed.

5. More RAM

The iPhone 18 Pro is reportedly expected to come with 12GB of RAM, compared with 8GB on the iPhone 17 Pro. This could help with multitasking, gaming and AI-related features.

6. Improved Connectivity

Apple may introduce its next-generation C2 modem in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The new modem could improve connectivity and power efficiency, while expanded satellite communication features are also being reported.

7. Possible Price Increase

The iPhone 18 Pro could be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro. Reports suggest higher costs for the new 2nm chip, memory and other upgraded components could push up the final price. However, Apple has not officially announced pricing yet.

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Should You Upgrade?

The iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a hardware-focused upgrade, particularly for users interested in better cameras, performance and battery life. However, the iPhone 17 Pro may still be a good option for users who do not need the latest features.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro officially at its September 2026 event. The Apple event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on September 9. The event will be streamed live for audiences around the world.Until then, the reported specifications and features remain subject to change.