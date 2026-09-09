iPhone 18 Launch 2026: When and Where to Watch Live in India

Apple is all set to host its major September launch event on September 9, 2026. The event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

iPhone 18 Launch Time in India

For viewers in India, the Apple event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on September 9. The event will be streamed live for audiences around the world.

Where to Watch the Apple Event

Indian viewers can watch the event live through Apple’s official website, Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel.

What to Expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company could also introduce its first foldable iPhone, reportedly expected to be called the iPhone Ultra. New Apple Watch models and other products may also be announced.

The launch will be one of Apple’s biggest events of the year, with the new iPhone models and possible foldable device expected to be the main highlights.