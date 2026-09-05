Bandar Movie Review: Bobby Deol Stunner or Too Disturbing to Watch on ZEE5?

Following his ferocious villainous turn in Animal, Bobby Deol steps into a gritty leading role in the latest Hindi crime drama Bandar. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the movie premiered in theaters earlier this year and is now streaming on ZEE5. Known for its raw, unfiltered look at the criminal justice system, does this realistic drama hit the mark?

Samar Mehra (Bobby Deol) was once a top-tier movie star, but advancing age and fading stardom have left him struggling for work. Living with his partner Khushi (Shabana Azmi), Samar’s life turns upside down when police arrest him at night. He is slapped with Section 376 (rape) following a complaint by his former girlfriend, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). The narrative explores whether Samar is genuinely guilty or trapped in a malicious false accusation, tracing his harrowing descent from luxury to a brutal prison cell.

Major Strengths & Raw Aesthetic

Fearless Performance by Bobby Deol: Deol completely sheds his star image, delivering a deeply vulnerable, visceral performance as a desperate actor trapped in a nightmare.

Uncompromising Realism: Anurag Kashyap does not sugarcoat prison life. The film focuses heavily on the grueling, inhumane realities of being an undertrial prisoner facing sexual assault charges, exposing the corruption, systemic rot, and extreme intimidation inside correctional facilities.

Strong Supporting Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Sanya Malhotra, and Raj B. Shetty deliver impactful performances that add depth to the dark narrative.

Major Drawbacks & Disturbing Content

Not for Mainstream Audiences: This is strictly arthouse/festival-style cinema disguised as a crime thriller. It features heavy explicit content, disturbing raw scenes, and visceral imagery that can easily trigger nausea or discomfort.

Incomplete Resolution: The climax leaves several moral ambiguities unresolved, refusing to offer a neat closure regarding Samar's true accountability or innocence.

Final Verdict Bandar is a dark, uncompromising psychological plunge into institutional decay and false accusations. If you appreciate Anurag Kashyap’s raw, unflinching storytelling and gritty indie cinema, it’s a compelling watch. If you prefer mainstream entertainment, the graphic and disturbing elements make it a tough pill to swallow. Currently streaming in Hindi on ZEE5.