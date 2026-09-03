NTR’s Dragon Shoot to Resume Soon, Release Date Locked

Man of Masses Jr NTR is currently taking rest after undergoing shoulder surgery. The actor will next be seen on the big screen in Dragon, directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Dragon Shoot to Resume Soon

The latest update is that the shooting of Dragon will resume in about two weeks. According to producer Mythri Ravi Shankar, the team plans to continue the shoot without major breaks until February 2027.

The makers are working towards releasing the film on June 11, 2027.

Star-Studded Cast

Dragon is said to be a high-energy action entertainer with a patriotic backdrop. Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala and Ashutosh Rana are part of the cast.

Prashanth Neel is directing the film, while Ravi Basrur is composing the music.

With NTR’s return to the sets approaching, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about Dragon.