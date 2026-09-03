Gandhari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Taapsee’s Action Thriller?

Netflix is all set to premiere its latest Hindi direct-to-digital film Gandhari today, September 3, 2026. The action thriller stars Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles.

Gandhari OTT Release Time

Unlike the usual midnight releases, Gandhari will start streaming on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST today. Viewers waiting to watch the film will have to wait until noon to catch the thriller.

What Is Gandhari About?

The film follows Bani, a mother whose young daughter is kidnapped after she temporarily loses her eyesight during a violent attack. Determined to rescue her child, Bani takes matters into her own hands.

She prepares herself to take on a dangerous human-trafficking network and begins a violent fight to find her daughter and bring her home.

Cast and Crew

Devashish Makhija has directed Gandhari, while Kanika Dhillon has written the film. Along with Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, the cast includes Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna in important roles.

With its emotional mother-daughter story and action-packed plot, Gandhari is expected to offer viewers an intense thriller experience on Netflix.