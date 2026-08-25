Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari Faces Copyright Controversy

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Netflix film Gandhari has landed in a copyright controversy ahead of its release. Writer Kalyan Bandi has alleged that the film’s story is similar to a concept he wrote and registered in 2019.

According to Bandi, his story also revolved around a mother who goes on a mission to rescue her daughter. He claimed that he had pitched his story to industry professionals and later sent a legal notice over the alleged similarities.

However, Kathha Pictures, the production house of filmmaker and writer Kanika Dhillon, has rejected the allegations. The makers have maintained that Gandhari is an original story written and developed by Dhillon.

Gandhari stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and is directed by Devashish Makhija. The film follows a mother who faces a difficult situation while trying to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2026. The copyright dispute has now created additional attention around the film ahead of its digital release.