Romanchakam Review: Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Film

Romanchakam is presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner. The film stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika in the lead roles, with Venu Gopal Reddy directing the movie. The film was released in theatres on September 3.

The story revolves around a young man, his friends, an unusual dating app and a mysterious love interest. But does the film manage to turn this idea into an engaging theatrical experience? Here is a look at the story and overall review.

Romanchakam Story

Anvesh, played by Sumanth Prabhas, is a carefree youngster who spends most of his time with his friends without worrying much about responsibilities. He also gets into debt while trying to spend money on a startup idea.

His latest plan is to develop a dating app called Romanchakam, designed to help young men and women connect with each other. During the testing phase, Anvesh meets Maithili, played by Ananthika, who lives in Chennai.

Their conversations gradually turn into a romantic relationship, and Maithili also develops feelings for Anvesh. When her birthday approaches, Anvesh decides to travel to Chennai and surprise her.

Things take an unexpected turn after Anvesh reaches Chennai and loses his phone. He somehow manages to contact Maithili and asks her to meet him at a hotel. Although she initially agrees, she suddenly becomes unreachable.

Maithili blocks Anvesh's number and disappears from his life. After nearly three months, she unexpectedly gets back in touch. The mystery surrounding her behaviour forms the central conflict of the film.

Why did Maithili suddenly cut off contact with Anvesh? Why does she return after three months? What brings her to Hyderabad to meet Anvesh? And what happens after she arrives? The rest of the movie answers these questions.

Romanchakam Review: How Is the Movie?

The film appears to have been designed around the mindset and lifestyle of the Gen Z generation. The characters behave in ways that can sometimes seem unpredictable or deliberately silly, with the story choosing entertainment over conventional logic.

As a result, viewers looking for a strong emotional narrative or a tightly logical screenplay may find the film lacking. The characters' decisions can feel unusual, and the movie does not spend much time explaining their motivations.

The first half is largely focused on entertainment. The comedy involving Anvesh and his group of friends works well in several places. His relationship with Maithili also brings a relatively fresh feel to the romantic track.

Songs and humorous sequences keep the first half moving at a comfortable pace. The interval portion is particularly entertaining and provides a good break before the second half.

However, the second half does not become significantly more serious. Even when the story reaches situations that could have been used to create emotional depth, the film continues to prioritise comedy and light-hearted entertainment.

The lack of emotional weight is one of the film's noticeable weaknesses. The climax also maintains the humorous tone instead of delivering a highly dramatic conclusion.

Ultimately, Romanchakam may work better for viewers who want a light entertainer and are willing to overlook the screenplay's logical gaps. Those expecting a serious romantic drama or emotionally intense story may be disappointed.

Performances

Sumanth Prabhas fits naturally into the role of Anvesh. His appearance and performance give the character an easy-going, relatable quality, making him look like an ordinary young man from the neighbourhood.

Ananthika looks appealing on screen and makes an impression despite having limited screen time. Her character does not have a particularly lengthy presence, but she manages to hold attention whenever she appears.

The group of friends surrounding the hero provides several of the movie's comic moments. Their chemistry and timing contribute significantly to the film's entertainment value.

The police officer's character also provides some amusing moments, while the supporting cast members perform adequately within the scope of their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

The film scores well in terms of its visual presentation. The cinematography gives the movie a natural appearance, while several frames have a polished and rich look.

The songs complement the youthful atmosphere of the story, and the background score adds to the overall entertainment quotient. Editing is another positive aspect, helping the movie maintain a relatively smooth pace.

The production values are also noticeable. The film appears to have received adequate financial backing, with the makers spending appropriately on the locations, visuals and other technical requirements.

Final Verdict

Romanchakam is primarily aimed at a young, Gen Z audience and places entertainment ahead of logic and emotional depth. Sumanth Prabhas and the supporting comedy gang keep the proceedings lively, while Ananthika adds charm to the romantic track.

The movie's biggest drawback is its weak emotional connect and lack of convincing logic in several portions. However, viewers who simply want to watch a youthful comedy without analysing every plot point may find enough entertainment here.

Romanchakam is best approached as a light-hearted Gen Z entertainer rather than a serious romantic drama.