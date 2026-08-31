Irumudi Movie OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has already completed its second weekend, but several theatres are still reporting strong occupancy and houseful shows. The unexpected response has reportedly surprised trade circles, as the film has performed far beyond the expectations of its team and audience.

Even after more than two weeks in theatres, viewers continue to choose the big screen to watch the movie. While the theatrical run remains strong, discussions surrounding the film’s OTT release have also started gaining attention on social media. A particular date is currently being widely circulated as the possible digital premiere.

Irumudi Turns Into a Surprise Success for Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja had been looking for a major hit after a string of films failed to deliver the expected results. As a result, the initial expectations surrounding Irumudi were not exceptionally high.

However, the film had a different appeal among a section of the audience because its story is set against the backdrop of Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha. Many viewers who connected with the spiritual theme were confident that the movie could strike a chord with audiences.

Those expectations appear to have translated into box-office success. Following its release, Irumudi received a strong response and went on to earn blockbuster status. The movie is reportedly nearing or crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in collections and continues to attract audiences.

The fact that the film is still recording strong occupancy after its second weekend has further strengthened its position at the box office.

Irumudi OTT Release on Netflix

With the theatrical run continuing, attention has now shifted to the film’s digital release. Netflix has reportedly secured the OTT rights to Irumudi.

According to the reported agreement, the movie is expected to premiere on the streaming platform approximately four weeks after its theatrical release. Based on this four-week window, September 18 is being discussed as the possible OTT release date.

However, the September 18 date has not been officially confirmed. There is also speculation that the producers could request Netflix to postpone the digital premiere by a few more weeks because the film is still performing well in theatres.

If the current theatrical momentum continues, the makers may have to decide whether to stick to the existing OTT schedule or extend the film’s big-screen run before making it available digitally.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers or Netflix regarding the exact Irumudi OTT release date.