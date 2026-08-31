Heavy Rainfall Alert in These States: Check here!

The southwest monsoon remains active over several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of eight states on Monday. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and several northeastern states are expected to receive intense showers.

According to the weather department, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across parts of eastern, central, northern and northeastern India.

The current weather pattern is expected to keep monsoon activity strong in several regions. The IMD has indicated that periods of heavy rainfall could continue in central, eastern, northeastern and northern parts of the country until September 7.

Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued

Several locations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience intense rainfall on Monday.

Residents in areas covered by the weather warning have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms. Lightning and gusty winds could create difficult conditions in some places.

Delhi Weather Forecast

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with no significant rainfall expected. The maximum temperature may remain around 35-36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 27°C and 29°C.

The city's air quality was recorded in the Moderate category.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Monsoon activity has weakened somewhat across Maharashtra. However, changes in the prevailing weather system could result in cloudy skies and thunderstorms in some areas.

Rainfall is expected to be uneven across the state. Some parts of Marathwada may also experience showers accompanied by strong winds.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand remains under a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Monday. Heavy showers are also possible in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

People living in vulnerable areas should remain alert as intense rainfall can lead to difficult travel conditions and localised water accumulation.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Madhya Pradesh has been placed under a heavy rainfall alert.

Both states could experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the day. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions while travelling or during periods of severe weather.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

Monsoon conditions are expected to remain active across eastern India. Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, while parts of Bihar and West Bengal could also receive heavy showers.

Odisha may experience particularly intense rainfall in some areas over the coming days. Torrential downpours could result in waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas.

Northeast India to Remain Wet

The northeastern region is also expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have been placed under a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning.

Heavy showers are also possible in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms and lightning could occur across several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the forecast, wet weather conditions are expected to persist across much of the region through Thursday.

With heavy rain, lightning and strong winds forecast in multiple states, people should exercise caution during thunderstorms. Travellers should also check local weather conditions before setting out, particularly in areas expecting intense rainfall or waterlogging.