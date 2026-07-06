School Holiday on July 6: Schools Closed in Pune Due to Heavy Rain

Students in Pune city and the entire Pune district have been given a holiday on July 6 after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. The district administration announced the closure of schools as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The holiday applies to all schools across Pune city and rural parts of the district. Authorities took the decision after weather officials warned that the region could receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which may lead to waterlogging, flooding, and traffic disruptions.

Officials have advised parents and residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather alerts. Emergency teams are on alert to handle any rain-related incidents, and people living in low-lying areas have been asked to remain cautious.

The IMD has also predicted that the heavy rain may continue in several parts of Maharashtra over the next few days. Citizens are advised to follow safety guidelines and monitor updates issued by local authorities.