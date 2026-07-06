Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption From July 6: Check Affected Areas

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will face a temporary disruption in drinking water supply from 6:00 am on July 6 to 6:00 am on July 7. The interruption is due to maintenance work being carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at the Allabanda reservoir.

According to HMWSSB, workers will replace damaged butterfly valves installed at the inlet and outlet of the 10-million-litre (10 ML) reservoir. The repair work is being done to stop major water leakages and improve the city's water supply system.

Areas that will be affected include Jirra, Indiranagar, Hari Dargah, Kummarwadi, Tappachabutra, Akashpuri, Shibli Hills, Bilal Masjid area, Godeki Kabar, Jali, Hanuman, Jangur Basti, Abushatakia, 2J Bus Stop, Jiyaguda, Karwan, and several nearby localities. Water supply in some additional areas will also be affected on July 7.

The Water Board has requested residents in the affected areas to store enough drinking water in advance and use it carefully during the 24-hour shutdown. Normal water supply is expected to resume after the maintenance work is completed on July 7.