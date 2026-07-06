Sing Geetham OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, known for introducing unique and innovative concepts to Telugu cinema, recently impressed audiences with his experimental musical fantasy film Sing Geetham. Produced by director Nag Ashwin under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the movie is now reportedly preparing for its OTT release.

The film, featuring Ayaan, Ahalya, and Shalini in lead roles, was released in theatres on June 11 and received appreciation for its fresh concept and creative storytelling.

Netflix OTT Release Expected Soon

According to reports, Sing Geetham is likely to begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. While an official announcement is still awaited, the news has already generated excitement among movie lovers who missed the film in theatres.

The movie also attracted attention for its special cameo appearances by several popular personalities, including Vijay Deverakonda, KV Anudeep, Rahul Ravindran, and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Music by Devi Sri Prasad

The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, whose songs and background score added a unique charm to the movie's fantasy-filled narrative.

Story of a Village Caught in a Strange Curse

The story follows Pratap, a young man who travels to a place called Kuberapuram in search of his late father's share in a gold mine.

However, he discovers that the once-promising village has transformed into a mining zone with little of its original beauty left. After learning that his father had ownership rights in the mine, Pratap approaches Renu, who currently controls the mining operations.

As events unfold, he learns that the mine is being prepared for sale to a foreign buyer. During his efforts to secure his father's share, Pratap encounters Gauri, a mine worker whose presence is linked to a mysterious curse affecting the entire village.

The curse causes everyone in Kuberapuram to express themselves only through songs and musical conversations. The rest of the story revolves around the reason behind the curse, whether the villagers can break free from it, and whether Pratap succeeds in claiming his father's rightful share.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

Blending fantasy, music, comedy, and drama, Sing Geetham offers a different kind of storytelling rarely seen in Telugu cinema. With its unusual premise and creative execution, the film has gained attention among audiences looking for something beyond conventional commercial entertainers.