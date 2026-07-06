Dr YSR's 77th Birth Anniversary Celebrated Grandly in Germany

Ahead of the 77th birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) on July 8, Telugu people living in Germany organised a grand celebration in Ingolstadt on Saturday. More than 300 supporters and well-wishers from different European countries attended the event.

People from Germany, Ireland, Poland, Denmark, Italy, and other European nations came together to pay tribute to Dr. YSR. During the event, speakers remembered his work for the people of Andhra Pradesh. They spoke about his welfare schemes, focus on social justice, and efforts to improve the lives of farmers, students, and poor families. They said his leadership continues to inspire Telugu communities living abroad.

One of the main highlights of the programme was the formation of several new YSRCP committees across Europe. Organisers said this reflects the growing support for the party among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and their commitment to continue Dr. YSR's vision and values.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani addressed the gathering and spoke about Dr. YSR's achievements and lasting impact on the state. YSRCP NRI Coordinator Samba Siva Reddy also appreciated the efforts of overseas Telugu people in keeping Dr. YSR's legacy alive.

The event was organised by the YSRCP Germany Committee under the leadership of Krishna Teja Reddy Gaddam. It was coordinated by Karthik Yellapragada, Sarathi Reddy Vanga, and Akepati Kishore Reddy, who brought together Telugu people from different parts of Europe.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks, cultural activities, and a pledge by participants to continue promoting Dr. YSR's ideals of public service, welfare, and inclusive development among Telugu communities across Europe.