Deewana OTT Rights Sold for Over Rs 7 Crore

The success of a film is never guaranteed before its release, which is why many producers prefer to sell OTT, satellite, and digital rights in advance to reduce financial risk. However, the makers of Deewana chose a different path. Confident in their film's content, they decided not to sell the non-theatrical rights before release—and that decision has now paid off in a big way.

Producers Waited Instead of Selling Early

For most small and medium-budget films, producers usually accept pre-release offers for OTT and satellite rights to recover a part of the production cost before the movie reaches theatres.

The producers of Deewana, however, reportedly turned down early offers because they believed the film's value would increase if it received a positive response from audiences after its theatrical release.

Their confidence appears to have been rewarded.

Positive Reviews Increased the Film's Market Value

Released in theatres on June 19, Deewana received encouraging reviews and positive word of mouth from audiences. As the film gained popularity, interest from OTT platforms and television channels also increased.

Reports suggest that streaming services and satellite broadcasters, who initially showed limited interest, are now competing to acquire the film's non-theatrical rights.

OTT and Satellite Rights Reportedly Sold for Over Rs 7 Crore

According to industry reports, Deewana's OTT, satellite, and other non-theatrical rights have reportedly been sold for more than Rs 7 crore.

This is considered a remarkable deal for a small-budget film and has surprised many people in the film trade. Industry observers believe the producers would not have received such a high amount if they had accepted the lower offers before the film's release.

Strong Content Continues to Win

The success of Deewana once again highlights that good storytelling can significantly increase a film's commercial value. The movie has shown that audiences and OTT platforms are willing to support quality content, regardless of a film's budget.

The producers' decision to wait for the right time has now become a successful business strategy and may encourage other filmmakers to take similar risks in the future when they are confident about their content.

Also read: Sing Geetham OTT Release: When and where to watch?