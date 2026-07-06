Chicken Prices Rise to Rs 360 Per Kg

Chicken prices have increased significantly over the past week, making it difficult for many middle-class and low-income families to afford their regular purchases. The price of skinless chicken has now reached Rs 360 per kg, compared to Rs 240 per kg just 10 days ago.

The price of chicken with skin has also gone up and is currently selling for around Rs 300 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of live broiler chicken is between Rs 200 and Rs 220 per kg.

Why Are Chicken Prices Increasing?

One of the main reasons for the price hike is the rising cost of vegetables. As vegetable prices have gone up, many consumers have shifted to buying chicken instead, leading to a sharp increase in demand.

Another reason is the limited supply of broiler chickens from poultry farms. Some traders also claim that large poultry companies are increasing prices because of the shortage in the market.

Prices Had Increased Earlier This Year

This is not the first time chicken prices have gone up this year. During the summer months, from March to May, chicken prices remained between Rs 300 and Rs 350 per kg. At one point, the price even touched Rs 380 per kg.

After summer, prices dropped to below Rs 200 per kg, giving some relief to consumers. However, the recent increase over the last 10 days has once again pushed prices to high levels.

Consumers Reduce Purchases

Sunday is usually one of the busiest days for chicken shops, with many families buying meat for the weekend. However, because of the steep rise in prices, many customers are now buying smaller quantities or skipping chicken altogether.

Traders say demand remains high, but the higher prices have affected overall sales as many households are trying to manage their monthly budgets.

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