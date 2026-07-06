Akhil's Lenin Locks OTT and Satellite Deal Before Release

Actor Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Lenin, which is set to hit theatres on July 10. Even before its theatrical release, the film has secured its OTT and satellite rights, giving the makers a major boost ahead of release.

According to the latest update, ZEE Network has acquired both the digital streaming and satellite television rights of the film. After completing its run in theatres, Lenin will premiere on ZEE5. The television premiere will be aired on ZEE Telugu and ZEE Cinemalu channels.

The film is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead opposite Akhil. The cast also includes Sivaji and Sunil in important roles.

The film is jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Music for the movie has been composed by S. Thaman. The recently held pre-release event received a positive response, and the team is confident that Lenin will connect well with audiences when it releases in cinemas this week.