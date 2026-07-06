Allu Arjun's Sandhya Theatre Case Hearing Scheduled for Today

The Sandhya Theatre stampede case will come up for an important hearing in the Nampally Criminal Court today. The court has asked all the accused named in the chargesheet, including actor Allu Arjun, to appear before it as the legal proceedings continue.

The case is related to the tragic stampede that took place during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident claimed the life of a woman and left her young son seriously injured. Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet naming 23 accused, including theatre management officials, event organisers, security personnel, and Allu Arjun, who has been listed as Accused No. 11 (A11).

During the hearing, the court is expected to review the presence of the accused and decide the next steps in the trial. Earlier, the hearing had been postponed after some of the accused failed to appear before the court.

The Sandhya Theatre case has attracted widespread public attention because it involves a major film star and a tragic incident that raised concerns about crowd management and safety during movie premieres. The next stage of the case will depend on the court's directions after today's hearing.