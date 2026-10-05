Allu Arjun’s Airport Look Goes Viral

Icon Star Allu Arjun made a stylish appearance at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, where he unexpectedly met Andhra Pradesh political leader Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

The actor and politician were seen catching up at the airport and exchanging a few words during their brief interaction. A picture of the duo from their meeting has now surfaced online and quickly grabbed the attention of social media users.

Allu Arjun once again impressed fans with his fashion choice. The actor opted for an all-black outfit that gave him a sharp and sophisticated look. His effortless airport style has become a talking point among fans, with the photo receiving plenty of attention online.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup on the professional front. The actor is currently shooting for Raaka, a fantasy action entertainer directed by Atlee. The highly anticipated project is being produced by Kalanithi Maaran under the Sun Pictures banner.

The film also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead. With the combination of Allu Arjun and Atlee, the movie has already generated considerable curiosity among movie lovers. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the project and its release plans.

Spotted at the Airport ✈️🖤 The Icon is BACK TO SHOOT! 🔥🌋 #AlluArjun #Raaka https://t.co/hlR48JwBQy — Lohith 🐎 (@plohith_p) October 5, 2026

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