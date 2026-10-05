Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Are Nominated in the Fifth Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has entered its fifth week, and the latest nomination process has brought fresh arguments and tension inside the house. According to reports, seven contestants have been nominated for this week’s elimination.

The nominated contestants are Thrigun, Aman, Rohit, Shalini, Apoorva, Ram Prasad and Charan. With wild card entries reportedly expected this weekend, there is also buzz that the makers may plan a double elimination this week. However, the double elimination has not been officially confirmed.

The nomination process also saw heated arguments between the housemates. Naresh reportedly got into a verbal clash while discussing the duties of the house and the role of the captains.

A major argument took place between Naresh and Apoorva. While discussing the responsibilities of the sanchalaks, Naresh strongly reacted to Apoorva’s comments and questioned the way certain duties were being handled.

There was also tension between Varshini and Apoorva. Apoorva reportedly questioned Varshini’s role as captain, suggesting that Mukesh was influencing decisions in the house. Varshini objected to the comments, leading to another heated exchange.

With seven contestants now facing the elimination threat, the fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to bring more drama and competition. The final elimination result will depend on the audience vote and the weekend episode.