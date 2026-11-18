Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next two days as Cyclone Akvan continues to intensify. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for seven coastal districts, warning people about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Strong winds and rough weather are also expected in several parts of the state.

According to the weather department, Kakinada-Yanam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Bapatla districts are likely to face the strongest impact of the cyclone. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday, and residents have been advised to remain alert.

Cyclone Akvan Moving Slowly Towards Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Akvan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is moving slowly at around 3 km per hour. According to the weather report, the storm was located approximately 580 km east of Chennai and around 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

The cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and may make landfall near Kakinada, between Nellore and Visakhapatnam. It also has the potential to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning.

The impact of the weather system is expected to become more noticeable across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh from the afternoon. Ports in the region continue to remain under the second-stage warning signal.

Winds May Reach 145 Kmph

The weather department has warned that Cyclone Akvan could bring strong winds along with heavy rainfall. Wind speeds may reach up to 145 km per hour, creating difficult weather conditions in coastal areas.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected across several districts on Thursday and Friday. People living in low-lying areas and near the coast should follow official weather updates and safety instructions.

Districts Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall

Apart from the seven districts under red alert, several other parts of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, NTR, Palnadu and Tirupati districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The weather department has also upgraded the alert for Alluri, NTR and Palnadu districts from yellow to orange.

People Advised to Stay Alert

With Cyclone Akvan approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, residents in the affected districts should remain cautious. Heavy rainfall and strong winds could disrupt normal activities and create difficult conditions in coastal areas.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, stay away from flooded roads and follow announcements from local authorities. The next few days will be important as Cyclone Akvan moves closer to the coastline.