For more than a decade, Hyderabad's movie enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for the return of the IMAX experience. Since the iconic Prasads IMAX discontinued its original 70mm format around 2014–2015, cinephiles have been hoping to enjoy the larger-than-life cinematic experience once again. Over the years, several reports and rumours about IMAX making a comeback in the city have emerged, but none have turned into reality.

The wait is finally nearing its end, with AMB Victory Cinemas gearing up to reintroduce the IMAX experience to Hyderabad, bringing a much-awaited cinematic upgrade to the city.

IMAX Hyderabad launch date updates

Situated at RTC X Roads, the upcoming AMB Victory Cinemas multiplex is being developed on the premises of the iconic Sudarshan 70MM theatre. The project brings together Asian Cinemas and actors Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh. The seven-screen multiplex will house an IMAX with Laser screen, a 4DX screen and five standard cinema screens, offering moviegoers a range of viewing experiences.

The multiplex is scheduled to welcome moviegoers from December 18, 2026, with the highly anticipated Hollywood film Dune: Part Three expected to be its first release. Adding to the excitement, the venue has also been listed on IMAX's official website, further raising expectations among Hyderabad's cinema enthusiasts.

Apart from the upcoming IMAX screen at AMB Victory Cinemas in RTC X Roads, another IMAX facility is reportedly planned at AMB Cinemas in Hakimpet. The proposed venue has attracted attention for its anticipated 1.43:1 True IMAX format, which could provide movie enthusiasts with another premium large-format viewing experience in Hyderabad.

While cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru already have multiple IMAX screens, Hyderabad's return to the premium cinema format hold particular significance for local moviegoers. After years of speculation and anticipation, The city's long-awaited IMAX comeback now appears closer than ever.