Hyderabad: The makers of director Sampath Nandi’s period action drama Bhogi, starring Sharwanand in the lead role, announced on Wednesday that the film’s release has been postponed.

Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the production house backing the film, shared the announcement through its official social media handles. In its statement, the production house said, “Bhogi has been an immensely special project for all of us. Made with great ambition, passion and dedication, right from the beginning, our vision has been to deliver a memorable theatrical experience that truly lives up to the expectations of our audiences.”

It went on to say, “However, due to unforeseen delays, Bhogi stands postponed. We kindly request everyone not to believe or circulate any speculation regarding the film’s release. The new release date will be announced soon.”

Stating that it sincerely regretted the change in plans and the inconvenience caused, the makers sought the patience, understanding and continued support of audiences as they worked towards bringing ‘Bhogi’ to the big screen in the best possible way.

The production house concluded its statement by saying, “We promise to make the wait worthwhile.”

The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 12, 2026.

On the occasion of actor Sharwanand’s birthday, the makers revealed that he would be portraying a character named Ganga in the much-anticipated action thriller.

The film features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Set in the early 1960s, Bhogi is a period action drama set in a fictional village along the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

On the technical front, Bhogi features an experienced crew, with Kiran Kumar Manne handling production design, Kishore Kumar Arokia overseeing cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo composing the music.

The film is planned as a pan-India release and will be released theatrically in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers are expected to announce its new release date soon.

The film had generated considerable anticipation among fans of Sharwanand.