Senior actress Ramya Krishna, who once ruled the silver screen as a leading heroine and continues to impress audiences with powerful character roles, needs no introduction. Her iconic portrayal of Sivagami in Baahubali remains a milestone in Indian cinema. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about several interesting aspects of her career, sharing insights into her journey in the film industry.

On the occasion, she surprised everyone by revealing that she had initially rejected Baahubali. She also spoke about her interest in performing special songs. Recalling how the opportunity came her way, Ramya Krishna shared some interesting details.

"At that time, I had taken a break from films and was under immense work pressure as I was busy producing television serials. My son was just six years old then," she recalled.

Recalling how the opportunity came her way, Ramya Krishna said, "During that busy period, producer Shobhu Yarlagadda called me and asked for 40 days of dates. I immediately declined, saying it would be difficult to accommodate the schedule, and hung up. However, my father told me that it was a big-budget film.

Shobhu called me again and requested that I listen to the story once. When director S.S. Rajamouli narrated it, I was impressed by the role. initially, I wondered whether I should move from playing heroiens to portraying a mother. However, I eventually agreed because I loved the story," Ramya Krishna recalled.

Speaking about the special songs she performed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, Ramya Krishna said, "Even when I was a heroine, I never wanted to be repetitive in my roles.

I chose to do special songs because I love dancing. At the Baahubali success party, when Rajamouli asked me what kind of role I wanted to take up next, I immediately requested him to offer me a special song. He was surprised by my response," she recalled.

Ramya Krishna also called her first collaboration with Rajamouli for the special song 'Chinnadammi Cheekulu Kaavala' in the film Simhadri. Interesingly, the song was shot on the night before her wedding.

Recalling the amusing incident, she said, "When Rajamouli kept extending the shoot, I finally told him, 'My wedding is tomorrow. If you don't let me leave, my wedding won't happen!'" She fondly remembered the fun moments from that day.