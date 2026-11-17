Young actress Sreeleela, who has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood, has made interesting remarks about her career and film choices. She shared her thoughts at the pre-release event of Kollywood star Dhanush's self-produced film Om.

Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film is reportedly based on real-life incidents involving red sandalwood smuggling and police firing on labourers. Sreeleela will be seen playing the female lead opposite Dhanush, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of a powerful IPS officer.

The film, which has completed its promotional preparations, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20.

Speaking at the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad, Sreeleela said, "Wherever I go, I am recognised as a Telugu girl. That recognition gives me great joy and pride."

Sreeleela revealed that she received several film offers while pursuing her medical internship in Mumbai but could not accept them due to her academic commitments. She added that after entering the film industry at a young age, she took up the opportunities that came her way.

However, the actress admitted that she eventually began questioning some of her film choices. "At one point, I had doubts about my choice of films. Whenever I had free time, I would reflect on the films I had done in the past. Through that introspection, I clearly understood where I had made mistakes in my career," Sreeleela candidly shared.

Sreeleela also expressed her gratitude to director Rajkumar Periyasamy, describing Om as a special film in her career. She revealed that the director had made it clear even before narrating the story that the film would not feature any songs. "I will always remember those words. That itself speaks volumes about the strength of the story," she said.

Having reflected on her past experiences and career choices, Sreeleela appears to be exploring different kinds of roles and stories. Audiences will have to wait until November 20 to see how she performs in Om, a film that promises a serious narrative without the usual commercial elements.

Her performance is now eagerly awaiting by audiences