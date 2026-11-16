Dulquer Salmaan's AOT Trailer Creates Buzz Ahead of Release

A young girl's extraordinary ambition, unwavering determination and the support of those who believe in her form the core of Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The theatrical trailer of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, directed by Pavan Sadineni, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an emotionally engaging narrative driven by dreams, hope and perseverance.

The film follows Kalpana, a young girl who aspires to become an astronaut despite receiving little encouragement from those around her. While many dismiss her ambition and question her dreams, she remains determined to pursue her goal. Krishna, however, stands firmly by her side, becoming her biggest source of encouragement. Believing in her potential, he is willing to go to great lengths to help her turn her dream into reality.

The trailer also introduces Rohini, an aerospace engineer dealing with professional setbacks and mounting pressure after an unsuccessful mission. In search of a capable team to build a rocket, her journey appears to intersect with the aspirations of Kalpana and Krishna, adding another compelling dimension to the story.

Adding an inspiring touch to the trailer, it opens with the words of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, highlighting the power of dreams in shaping one's future. This message sets the tone for the narrative, which emphasises the importance of encouraging aspirations and allowing individuals to pursue their ambitions rather than discouraging them.

Director Pavan Sadineni brings the story to life through relatable emotions and engaging storytelling. Shwetha Sabu Cyril’s production design adds authenticity to the ambitious rocket-related sequences, while Sujith Sarang’s cinematography enhances the film’s visual appeal. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score further elevates the emotional depth of the narrative. Overall, the trailer showcases a visually rich cinematic experience, reflecting the makers’ efforts to present the story on an impressive scale.

Dulquer Salmaan delivers some of the trailer's most emotionally compelling moments. His character appears to play a significant role in Kalpana's life becoming her source of strength, confidence and guidance. One particularly moving sequence shows him driving with tears in his eyes, effectively conveying the emotional intensity and depth of the narrative.