MAD Juniors Reportedly Eyes Sankranthi 2027 Theatrical Release

The popular Telugu comedy franchise MAD is gearing up for another entertaining instalment, with its third part reportedly targeting a Sankranthi 2027 release. Tentatively referred to as MAD 3 or MAD Juniors, the upcoming film has already generated curiosity among fans of the franchise. According to media reports, the film is progressing with its production, and the marker are planning to bring it to theatres during the Sankranthi festive season. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is still awaited.

The upcoming instalment is expected to feature Harsh Roshan and Jaya Krishna in lead roles. Harsh Roshan, who gained recognition for his performance in the Telugu film Court, and Jaya Krishna, known for Uppena, are expected to bring fresh enegry to the comedy franchise.

The film is being backed by producer S. Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The franchise originally gained popularity for its youthful humour, college backdrop and entertaining performance. Its sequel, MAD Square, continued the story of friendship and comedy, attracting audiences, particularly younger moviegoers.

With the third instalment reportedly eyeing a Sankranthi release, expectations are building around whether the makers can recreate the entertainment and humour that made the franchise popular. The festive season is also one of the biggest release windows for Telugu cinema, making the reported release plan significant.

While fans await further updates about the cast, storyline and official release date, MAD 3 is shaping up to be one of the Telugu films to watch out for during Sankranthi 2027.

The franchise has established a connection with young audiences through its relatable characters, humorous situations and lively storytelling. The third instalment is expected to continue this approach while introducing new moments of comedy and entertainment for audiences during the festive season.