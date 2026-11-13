Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams and Copilot Worldwide

Microsoft users in several parts of the world experienced major service disruptions on Thursday. Popular platforms such as Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and Copilot stopped working properly, leaving thousands of people unable to access important services used for their daily activities.

The technical problem continued for several hours and affected users across different countries. According to reports, Downdetector received around 1.38 lakh complaints about Outlook at approximately 1:30 AM IST on Friday. Microsoft 365 also witnessed a sudden increase in outage reports as users struggled to access the platform.

After investigating the issue, Microsoft identified a technical problem that caused some of its servers to stop responding. The company found that the issue was linked to a process responsible for managing secure connections. Microsoft clarified that the outage was caused by an internal technical problem and was not the result of a cyberattack.

The disruption was not limited to Microsoft's platforms. Some services from OpenAI and Anthropic were also affected because they depend on Microsoft 365 connectors. This created additional problems for users who rely on these tools for their everyday work.

Microsoft has begun taking steps to bring the affected platforms back online. The company is restarting servers, controlling network traffic and testing possible solutions to fix the problem. Its technical teams are also closely monitoring the services to ensure they return to normal.

The outage once again highlights how heavily individuals and businesses depend on cloud-based platforms for communication, productivity and everyday work. Users are now waiting for all affected Microsoft services to become fully operational.