Anirudh and Kavya Maran Choose Self-Respect Marriage: What Were the Wedding Rituals?

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in Greece on November 11. Their wedding has attracted attention not only because of the celebrity guests but also because of the unique ceremony they chose.

After pictures from the wedding went viral, many people became curious about the rituals followed by the couple. A photograph showing Anirudh tying a chain around Kavya's neck also sparked discussions on social media.

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister T R B Rajaa clarified the details of the ceremony through a post on X. He confirmed that Anirudh and Kavya opted for a self-respect marriage.

According to Rajaa, the couple exchanged garlands and chains during the ceremony. Rajinikanth handed a chain to Kavya, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin handed one to Anirudh. The bride and groom then exchanged the chains in the presence of their family members and friends.

What Is a Self-Respect Marriage?

A self-respect marriage is a form of marriage that emerged from the Self-Respect Movement started by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. The movement challenged caste discrimination and traditional practices that gave religious authorities a central role in marriage ceremonies.

Unlike conventional weddings, a self-respect marriage does not require a priest or elaborate religious rituals. The couple can express their commitment through an exchange of garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses.

Tamil Nadu gave legal recognition to self-respect marriages in 1967 through an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act.

Anirudh and Kavya's wedding has brought this form of marriage into the spotlight, with many people discussing the traditions and meaning behind their ceremony.